Uganda: Annual HIV Prevention Jab Shows Promise - What It Means for Uganda

A groundbreaking annual injection designed to protect against HIV has successfully passed its first safety trial, bringing new hope for long-term prevention.

The drug, Lenacapavir, prevents the virus from replicating inside cells and could become the longest-acting form of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) if future trials are successful.

Currently, Ugandans at risk of HIV can take daily PrEP pills or receive injections every two months. However, adherence to daily medication remains a challenge for many.

A yearly jab could significantly improve access and uptake, particularly among high-risk groups such as sex workers, discordant couples, and young people.

Uganda remains one of the countries heavily affected by HIV, with approximately 1.4 million people living with the virus, according to the Uganda AIDS Commission.

While progress has been made in reducing new infections, accessibility to PrEP remains limited, especially in rural areas.

Speaking at the 2025 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections, researchers emphasized that Lenacapavir could eliminate some of the biggest barriers to HIV prevention ensuring consistency in use and reducing the stigma associated with daily pills.

What This Means for Uganda

If approved, the one-year injection could be a game-changer for Uganda's fight against HIV/AIDS. However, several challenges must be addressed:

Availability & Access: Uganda's healthcare system will need to secure funding and infrastructure to roll out this new PrEP option.

Affordability: Many Ugandans struggle to afford existing HIV prevention treatments. The cost of the yearly jab must be subsidized or covered under public health programs.

Awareness & Uptake: Educating communities on the benefits of the annual jab will be crucial to ensuring widespread adoption.

Richard Angell from the Terrence Higgins Trust noted that while the drug is promising, inequalities in access to PrEP worldwide have been a concern.

In Uganda, PrEP is still not widely available in prisons, pharmacies, or through community health programs--barriers that must be addressed before a new option is introduced.

As Uganda works toward its goal of ending HIV/AIDS by 2030, innovations like Lenacapavir could provide a much-needed boost.