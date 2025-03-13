Uganda: CCTV Gaps and Digital Evidence Unfold in Ongoing Katanga Murder Trial

The findings suggest that Molly, who was found unconscious and severely injured at the home that morning, suffered significant blood loss at the scene.

A forensic report has confirmed that the majority of the blood found at the scene where businessman Henry Katanga died belonged to his wife, Molly Katanga, raising fresh questions about what transpired on November 2, 2023.

Police doctor Andrew Mubiru last year testified that all blood samples taken from the bedroom--excluding those found on the bed--matched Molly Katanga.

The findings suggest that Molly, who was found unconscious and severely injured at the home that morning, suffered significant blood loss at the scene.

Police forensic analyst Enock Kanene, testifying for the prosecution on the second day of the trial now under Lady Justice Rosette Comfort Kania, presented digital evidence retrieved from a device linked to the case.

He testified that investigators had recovered 13 images showing blood-stained floors, a selfie of a person in a bloodied shirt, and three short videos recorded at 9:41am on the day of Katanga's death.

However, Kanene admitted that 10 out of 19 electronic devices seized from the Katanga home could not be accessed due to technical failures, raising concerns about gaps in the evidence.

Molly, a businesswoman, has been in Luzira Prison since her arrest, with her third bail application denied two weeks ago.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The defense has used her injuries as part of their argument that she was incapacitated and could not have committed the alleged crime.

Witness Kanene also said that between 7:18 am and 8:48am, CCTV cameras went off in the family home, a line the prosecution was banking on the build motives of foul play.

However, the defence maintains it is at the same time that there was a power black out; that the CCTV cameras were not necessarily disabled.

As the trial continues, the new forensic findings are expected to shape the legal battle over what really happened on the morning of Henry Katanga's death.

The prosecution prayed for the court to allow the submission of the digital evidence but the defense strongly contested the admissibility of the forensic evidence, arguing that it was unlawfully obtained and improperly handled.

They have pointed to inconsistencies in how evidence was collected and analysed.

Molly Katanga, who attended court from Luzira Prison after her third bail request was denied two weeks ago, is jointly charged with her two daughters Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanzi as well as the family domestic servant George Amanyire and nurse Charles Otai.

The co-accused faces charges related to being accessories after the fact of murder.

The case has been fraught with delays, largely due to logistical challenges, and continues to be a focal point of public attention due to the contentious nature of the evidence presented.

Judge Kania adjourned the trial to Thursday.