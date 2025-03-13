Uganda: CCTV Footage Played in Court As Katanga Murder Trial Continues

Earlier in the week, the defense raised doubts about Kanene's credibility, questioning his authority to submit exhibits and whether the chain of custody had been properly maintained.

The High Court in Kampala was filled with onlookers on Tuesday as police witness Edson Kanene presented CCTV footage in the ongoing trial of Molly Katanga, who is accused in the mysterious death of her husband, businessman Henry Katanga.

However, a major point of contention emerged over a one-hour blackout of the CCTV cameras during the crucial period when Katanga is believed to have died.

Testifying before Lady Justice Rosette Comfort Kania, Kanene outlined phone call records exchanged between Molly Katanga's co-accused--her daughters, Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanza, family worker George Amanyire, and nursing officer Charles Otai.

He revealed that between 7:18am and 8:48am on November 2, 2023, the CCTV cameras at the Katanga residence were disabled, meaning there is no video evidence from that critical window of time.

While the prosecution suggested that the cameras may have been deliberately tampered with, the defense countered, claiming the blackout was simply due to a general power outage, dismissing the allegations of foul play.

The case concerns the death of Henry Katanga, a prominent businessman found dead under suspicious circumstances at his home.

Molly Katanga, along with other family members, was arrested in connection with his death.

Prosecutors have argued that the murder was premeditated, while the defense maintains their clients are innocent.

Earlier in the week, the defense raised doubts about Kanene's credibility, questioning his authority to submit exhibits and whether the chain of custody had been properly maintained.

With Kanene's testimony concluded, the court is set to reconvene on Thursday, March 13, for cross-examination.