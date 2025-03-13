Uganda: Kenzo 'Unapologetic' After Scuffle With Security Personnel in Kawempe

Singer Edrisa Musuuza, also known as Kenzo, has defended his reaction to security personnel who attempted to remove him from the stage during a performance at the Kawempe North by-election campaign on Tuesday.

The situation escalated during Kenzo's performance when security requested that he paused. It is reported that the security had wanted to clear the area for President Museveni to exit the venue.

This incident took place at a public rally held at the Mbogo Muslim Primary School grounds, where Faridah Nambi, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate for the Kawempe North MP by-election, was concluding her campaign.

The heavily secured rally was attended by President Museveni, along with other prominent NRM leaders, who joined Nambi to support her ahead of the Thursday election.

In viral videos, Kenzo appeared visibly upset as he pushed away the security personnel who had ordered him to pause his performance.

Moments later, Kenzo was seen being escorted off the stage, clearly displeased with the situation.

In response to the incident, Kenzo explained his actions, stating he felt provoked by the security personnel who encroached on his space.

"I was on stage, and someone invaded my space. Am I the one who invaded him? He slapped me on the back. Who do you slap? I will defend myself if I am attacked," Kenzo told journalists.

Typically known for his humble character, the singer has on a few occasions found himself in altercations.

In 2014, he assaulted then Dembe FM journalist, commonly referred to as Kasuku, whom he accused of spreading false rumours about him at the time.

Since then, Kenzo has largely avoided conflicts, except for the Tuesday incident where he appeared angry with the security personnel.