Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Disagrees With Minister Muhoozi On Security Personnel Identification

12 March 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

The disagreement arose following Minister Muhoozi's criticism of the Joint Anti-terrorism Task Force (JAT) during the Kawempe North by-election campaigns.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has expressed his disagreement with Internal Affairs State Minister, Gen David Muhoozi, over the requirement for security personnel to be identifiable while on duty.

The task force faced public backlash after appearing in Kawempe with faces obscured by masks and hoods while executing operations.

In a session with Parliament's Defence and Internal Affairs Committee, Minister Muhoozi described the practice of covering faces as "unacceptable." He argued that law enforcement officers should be clearly identifiable while performing their duties.

"It isn't acceptable, if you are enforcing the law, you must be properly identified," said Muhoozi.

"We have rules of engagement, booklets written to officers, so I think we shouldn't tire in our quest to ensure that we enforce the law and we enforce it according to the dictates of enforcement."

The Minister's remarks followed a question from Abdallah Kiwanuka (Mukono North), who had raised concerns over a new dress code for security forces that included full facial coverage.

However, on Wednesday, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to contest his namesake's stance.

"I disagree with General David Muhoozi. There is no requirement for security personnel to be identified! None at all!" he wrote.

The JAT's actions, particularly their confrontation with National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters and journalists, have sparked further debate about their operational practices.

Gen Muhoozi, however, defended the task force, praising their role within Uganda's security forces.

"Who are they?? They are Ugandan Security and they are doing a GREAT job!" he tweeted last week.

The clash between the two high-ranking officials highlights the ongoing debate about security protocols and accountability within Uganda's law enforcement agencies.

