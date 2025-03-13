Uganda: Water Crisis Brings Nakasongola Residents to Their Knees

Residents of Kakooge Town Council in Nakasongola district are urging the Ministry of Water to address a four-month water crisis, highlighting health risks, long queues, and financial burdens

Residents of Kakooge Town Council in Nakasongola District are pleading with the Ministry of Water and Environment to urgently address the worsening water crisis that has persisted for over four months.

The scarcity has disrupted daily activities, leaving many struggling to access clean water.

Located along the Kampala-Gulu Highway, Kakooge Town Council comprises 19 villages and four parishes, including Central Ward, North Ward, Kabaale, and Kibira Ward, with a population exceeding 30,000.

However, according to Richard Ssemayaza, the Mayor of the Town Council, only five villages have been provided with water by the Ministry, leaving the majority of residents to fend for themselves.

"The situation is worse, especially in Kabaale Ward, where many cattle keepers live. People are forced to use dirty water from dams, sharing it with their livestock, which is a serious health risk," Ssemayaza said.

Residents have also raised concerns over the long queues at boreholes, which pose risks, particularly to young girls.

"The waiting time at boreholes is alarming, and we fear for our daughters who have to fetch water. They could be attacked by bad people and end up pregnant," lamented Simon Babangida, a resident of Kakooge Town Council.

Babangida further accused the ministry of prioritising water supply to factories over local residents.

"It is unfortunate that the Ministry is focusing on industries while ignoring the people who live here," he added.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Ssentongo, another resident, expressed frustration over the high costs of water connections by the Central Umbrella project.

"We were happy when they brought pipes for installation, but the technicians demanded a lot of money to connect us. Many of us couldn't afford it," he explained.

The crisis has also affected businesses, with restaurant operator Rosemary Nabasirye highlighting the financial burden.

"A jerrycan of water costs between Shs. 500 and 1,000, which is unfair. Sometimes, we walk more than three kilometers just to get clean water. This takes too much time and affects our earnings," she said.

In response, Mark Tugume, a senior sociologist from the Ministry of Water and Environment, urged residents to remain patient.

He acknowledged the water shortage, noting that the town's current borehole, which supplies 16,000 litres per hour, was designed for a population of only 5,000 people, and the current population has surpassed that number.

"The Ministry is constructing a bulk water system in Nakasongola, which will source water from Lake Kyoga and supply it to different parts of Nakasongola, as well as some areas in Luweero and Nakaseke," Tugume revealed.

As part of Uganda Water and Environment Week celebrations in the area, the ministry has undertaken several activities, including cleaning the town, planting trees in schools and health centres, and emptying latrines to improve sanitation.

The activities will conclude tomorrow at Kakooge Town Council grounds, ahead of the national celebrations on March 21 in Luzira.

Residents remain hopeful that the government will expedite solutions to the crisis to ensure clean and accessible water for all.