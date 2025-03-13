Uganda: Museveni Summons NRM MPs for Emergency Meeting

A memo from Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua stated that attendance is mandatory, with all invited MPs required to undergo COVID-19 testing on Thursday, March 13 ahead of the meeting.

President Museveni, also the National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), has called an emergency meeting with NRM MPs this Friday, March 14, 2025, at State House Entebbe.

The meeting, scheduled for 10 am, has sparked speculation as MPs are unaware of the agenda.

A memo from Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua stated that attendance is mandatory, with all invited MPs required to undergo COVID-19 testing on Thursday, March 13 ahead of the meeting.

This follows a previous meeting where MPs agreed to support the 10 priorities outlined in the National Budget 2025/2026.

However, the upcoming caucus has raised various speculations. Some MPs believe the meeting may address the Rationalization of Government Agencies and Public Expenditure (RAPEX), which President Museveni has been advocating.

Others suggest it could relate to the socio-economic transformation of Ugandans, a priority for Museveni's government.

As the meeting approaches, both MPs and the public are closely watching for any developments, knowing that it could have significant implications for Uganda's future and the NRM's agenda.