Rwanda: How Govt Plans to Reduce Stunting From 33% to 15%

The government is intensifying efforts to reduce child stunting, aiming to bring down the rate for children under five from 33% to 15%.

This ambitious goal is driven by an integrated, multi-sectoral approach that includes strengthening Early Childhood Development Centers (ECDs), expanding access to antenatal care, increasing nutrition awareness, and enhancing health facility services.

Claudine Marie Solange Nyinawagaga, Director General of the Local Administrative Entities Development Agency (LODA), highlighted the National Social Protection Strategy's (NSDS) role in advancing the country's National Strategy for Transformation (NST2).

The strategy focuses on human capital development through improved nutrition, hygiene, sanitation, poverty reduction, and expanded social safety nets.

"Social protection is a key factor in tackling stunting and malnutrition. In the last fiscal year, NSDS supported 142,115 recipients, with 77.5% being mothers with children under two and 22.5% pregnant women," Nyinawagaga said.

ALSO READ: Stunting in Rwanda drops to 33 per cent

LODA officials emphasised that a combination of financial aid, nutritional education, and healthcare access is proving to be an effective strategy in combating child stunting.

The upcoming release of the latest stunting rate data later this year will offer further insight into the program's impact and Rwanda's progress toward achieving its 15% target.

District-Level impact

Local leaders are already seeing significant improvements. Benjamine Mukunduhirwe, Vice Mayor in charge of social affairs in Ngororero District, detailed how direct financial support benefits vulnerable families.

Each mother receives Rwf 30,000, and each child under two also receives Rwf 30,000 to ensure access to a nutritious diet.

"They use the money to buy livestock, especially chickens, so their children can eat eggs regularly. We also encourage them to grow vegetables. As a result, stunting rates in our district have dropped drastically from 50.5% in 2020 to 21% in 2024," she noted.

Mukunduhirwe added that many beneficiaries of NSDS are also enrolled in the Vision Umurenge Program (VUP), which provides additional financial support and employment opportunities, further reducing malnutrition and poverty.

ALSO READ: A look at the Stunting Prevention and Reduction Project

Similarly, Theophile Mwanangu, Vice Mayor in charge of social affairs in Burera District, stressed the importance of targeting low-income families to combat malnutrition.

"We ensure pregnant mothers receive a well-balanced diet, proper healthcare, and improved sanitation services. A well-nourished mother is more likely to give birth to a healthy child.

We expect significant progress when the next Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) results are published," Mwanangu said.

ALSO READ: Govt plans to lift 300,000 families out of poverty in two years

Sustainable solutions for lasting impact

According to LODA, the national program not only provides financial aid but also promotes behaviour change and improved dietary habits among vulnerable communities.

The 2020 Rwanda Demographic and Health Survey (RDHS) indicated a decline in stunting rates from 39% at the program's initiation to 33%. Updated data is expected by the end of 2025.

"By increasing the purchasing power of poor households, direct support enables beneficiaries to afford locally available food, enhance food security, and even invest in small-scale businesses through savings groups.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Currently, the program is active in 20 districts selected based on stunting prevalence, poverty levels, and food insecurity," Nyinawagaga explained.

ALSO READ: MPs want hitches in country's social protection programme addressed

Despite notable achievements, challenges remain. Some recipients reportedly view pregnancy as a means to remain eligible for NSDS benefits.

Nyinawagaga emphasised that addressing such misconceptions requires continuous awareness campaigns and stricter monitoring mechanisms to ensure that support reaches those most in need.

As Rwanda continues its fight against child stunting, these interventions signal a strong commitment to improving child nutrition and overall public health, positioning the country as a leader in tackling malnutrition across the region.