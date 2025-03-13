Rwanda: Inside Rwanda's Innovative Approach to Combat Food Waste

Rwanda is making significant strides in addressing food waste through strategic investments in postharvest infrastructure, particularly cold storage facilities.

These enhancements aim to improve the quality of produce, ensure stable market access for both local and export markets, and minimize losses--a persistent challenge in many markets, especially in secondary cities.

A 2022 assessment by the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) identified 43 cold storage facilities across the country.

Kigali City holds the largest share at 31.6%, with varying distributions in other provinces: Southern Province (18.4%), Northern Province (15.8%), Western Province (13.2%), and Eastern Province (21.1%).

However, a closer examination reveals that while Kigali City and Eastern Province feature facilities with comprehensive capabilities--including cleaning, sorting, packing, and storage--other areas may only provide basic cold storage services.

Need for more cold storage facilities

Despite these investments, challenges remain, particularly in secondary cities. In Gisenyi market, for instance, vendors like Mamina Nyirashuti report daily losses of approximately 10 kg due to food waste.

High operational costs and low customer traffic limit their access to existing cold storage facilities.

"We're unable to use the cold room because prices are high, and customer traffic is low," she explained.

Sheikhe Sibomana Aboubakar, Head of Gisenyi Market, estimates daily losses of nearly 200 kg of fruits and vegetables, attributing this issue to late and poorly packed deliveries.

"Goods are delivered very late, and some are poorly packed in cargo trucks. Advocating for refrigerated transport to minimize spoilage is essential," Sibomana stated. "Many people still believe that cold-stored goods deteriorate quickly once removed, which limits wider acceptance."

Jean d'Amour Maniriho, coordinator for Capacity Building on Food Waste Reduction and Proper Use of Water Management at Forest and Enterprise Company, points to transportation delays and inadequate storage for small traders as significant contributors to food waste.

He stresses the urgent need for more cold storage facilities in Rubavu District and other secondary cities facing similar challenges.

"Transportation delays significantly contribute to food wastage, especially when imported goods take too long to arrive. Additionally, small business traders struggle to maintain the shelf-life of greens, fruits, and vegetables," he added.

Addressing capacity gaps

For NAEB, cold storage facilities have a crucial impact on maintaining product quality, extending shelf-life, reducing transport and handling costs, and ensuring market access for both domestic and export markets.

However, NAEB also notes that despite the growing number of cold rooms, the available capacity falls far short of the required storage space.

A survey on the "Mapping and Efficiency Analysis of Post-Harvest Facilities for Agri-Export Products" found 43 primary facilities equipped with cold rooms, chambers, packhouses, and related services.

Further analysis reveals that these cold storage units can collectively accommodate approximately 2,154 tons at a time. While some facilities can store between 10 MT and 50 MT, a significant number can only handle 10 MT or less.

These facilities are unevenly distributed among the provinces, with Southern Province housing 29% of the cold rooms, followed by Northern Province at 25%, and both Kigali City and Eastern Province possessing the fewest.

Facility ownership dynamics

Ownership of cold storage facilities varies, with government institutions (such as MINAGRI, MINICOM, and NAEB) playing a pivotal role, complemented by cooperatives and private companies.

Through continuous investment in infrastructure and addressing logistical challenges, Rwanda is poised to make further advancements in reducing food waste and enhancing food security.