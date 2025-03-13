Congo-Kinshasa: Unicef Distances Itself From Congolese Musician's April 7 Paris Concert

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has requested the organisers of a Congolese musician's concert due in Paris on April 7 to postpone it as the date coincides with the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, a spokesperson of the agency told The New Times.

The organisers of the concert by French-Congolese musician Gims had offered to donate the proceeds from the event to UNICEF for support for Congolese children.

However, the concert, which could take place at Accor Arena in Paris, with sponsorship from Skyrock FM under the promotional title "Solidarité Congo," has attracted criticism from as its organisers are linked to genocide denial and it could be an insult to survivors of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

"We have requested [that] another date be found for this charity concert," Nidhi Joshi, the Chief of Communication, Advocacy, and Partnerships at UNICEF Rwanda, wrote on Wednesday, March 12, responding to questions from The New Times.

"If the date is not changed, UNICEF has made it clear to the organizers that we would not receive proceeds from the concert."

Gims is also accused of spreading anti-Rwanda tropes and hate speech against the Tutsi. His concert would take place in a context of renewed hate speech and persecution of Congolese Tutsi, at the hands of groups the FDLR, which is linked to the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Joshi said the UN agency "strongly condemns any form of genocide denial or negation."

She added that UNICEF is not the organiser of the concert and was not involved in the planning and logistics, including deciding the date, venue, inviting artists involved in it.

She explained that the National Committee for UNICEF in France has communicated with the event organisers, noting that the chosen date coincides with a solemn day of remembrance of the Genocide that killed more one million people and urged them to reschedule it.

"The UN General Assembly designated 7 April as the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. UNICEF abides by this resolution, recognising its significance," she added.

Joshi emphasised UNICEF's firm stance against acts of genocide denialism.

"Such actions are deeply hurtful and undermine the experiences and suffering of survivors and victims. We believe in promoting truth, justice, and reconciliation, and we stand firmly against any activities that distort historical facts or perpetuate harm," she said.

She also stressed that UNICEF is a non-political organisation committed to the well-being of children and families, adhering to humanitarian principles while advocating for peace and stability.

The Rwandan community in France has also asked the Mayor of Paris to intervene to stop the concert.

"Postponing the event will allow those wishing to pay their respects to the victims of the Genocide committed against the Tutsi to do so without facing additional emotional distress," Christophe Renzaho, president of the Rwandan community in France wrote in a letter to the mayor.