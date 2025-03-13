Zimbabwe: ZRP Speaks On Vongai Nadia Mabvirakure's Alleged Abduction

Police have said social media reports suggesting that a Harare woman, Vongai Nadia Mabvirakure, has gone missing are false and malicious.

So far, investigations have revealed that Mabvirakure is in hospital under police guard.

She is a suspect in a case of theft of trust property.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said, "The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern social media posts alleging that Vongai Nadia Mabvirakure is missing.

"The information is misleading the public. Mabvirakureva is a suspect in a case of theft of trust property. The complainant is Tichabaiwa Gwadu, representing Matiza Foundation."

Commissioner Nyathi said in September 2024, Mabvirakureva, through her company Green Rebirth Trust, got into a partnership with Matiza Foundation to construct a greenhouse at Chomupunga Business Centre in Murewa.

Mabvirakure was given US$15 200 to acquire the required material.

Instead of paying cash, she converted the money to personal use and bought the material on credit under Matiza Foundation.

The supplier later contacted Matiza Foundation demanding payment.

At this point, a police report was made.

"A team from CID Murewa looked for the suspect at her known address but failed to locate her," he said.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has since located the suspect. She is currently in hospital under police guard. Full-scale investigations are currently underway," he said.