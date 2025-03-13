Somalia: Intense Fighting Erupts Between Somali Forces and Al-Shabaab Militants in Middle Shabelle

Mogadishu, Somalia — Intense fighting broke out in the Middle Shabelle region on Wednesday, as Somali government forces clashed with Al-Shabaab militants near Laba Garas, close to Cadle town.

The confrontation follows a government offensive aimed at pushing Al-Shabaab militants out of the area and the entire Middle Shabelle region, which borders the capital.

Local sources report heavy gunfire and explosions have been heard in the vicinity as the two sides engage in battle.

The Somali military launched the operation with the goal of securing territory and displacing Al-Shabaab fighters who have been entrenched in the region.

While details on casualties remain unclear, the fighting has raised concerns over the security situation in Middle Shabelle, a region frequently targeted by Al-Shabaab.

The group, which has been waging an insurgency in Somalia for years, continues to challenge government forces despite significant military efforts to defeat it.

The ongoing clashes come as Somalia faces heightened tensions and instability, with the government struggling to contain the growing threat of Al-Shabaab, which has carried out a series of deadly attacks across the country in recent months.