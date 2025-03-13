Nigeria: Court Fixes Date for Nnamdi Kanu's Terrorism Trial to Begin Afresh

12 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Kanu, repatriated to Nigeria from Kenya in June 2021 under controversial circumstances, is expected to take his plea.

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja has fixed 21 March for the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to begin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reliably gathered on Wednesday that Mr Omotosho fixed the date after the case file was transferred to him.

Mr Kanu, who was repatriated to Nigeria from Kenya in June 2021 under controversial circumstances, is expected to take his plea as the case begins afresh.

NAN reports that the Chief Judge (CJ) of FHC, Justice John Tsoho, had, in a letter dated 4 March and addressed to Mr Kanu's lead counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, communicated the re-assignment of the case from Justice Binta Nyako to Mr Omotosho.

The re-assignment followed Mr Kanu's demand for the transfer of the seven-count terrorism charge to another judge after alleging bias.

Mrs Nyako recused herself from the case on 24 September 2024 and sent the case file to the chief judge of the FHC for re-assignment.

The judge said she could not proceed with a trial where a defendant lacked confidence in the court.

However, the chief judge returned Mr Kanu's case file to Mrs Nyako for adjudication, insisting that the defence must formally apply for the recusal.

But on 10 February, Mr Kanu, through his lawyer, Mr Ejimakor, insisted that Mrs Nyako no longer had jurisdiction to preside over the case after her recusal, prompting the judge to adjourn the case indefinitely.

NAN reports that Justice Ahmed Mohammed (elevated to Appeal Court) and Mr Tsoho (before becoming the CJ) had presided over Mr Kanu's trial before it was assigned to Mrs Nyako, following the defendant's rejection of the two judges.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.