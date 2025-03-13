South Africa: City of Ekurhuleni Offers Support to Bereaved Families of Bus Accident

The City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosiphindile Xhakaza, has assured the families of the 13 victims who lost their lives in an accident on Tuesday morning, that the city will provide them with the necessary support during this difficult time.

"We will ensure that we support them during this difficult time," Xhakaza said.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Xhakaza wished the injured passengers a speedy recovery.

"The accident which claimed the lives of 13 people happened yesterday [Tuesday] morning at about 6:32am, and the time, the bus was from Katlehong travelling to Kempton Park," he said.

Xhakaza said the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) is assisting in the investigation into the accident and will be checking the surveillance cameras in the area.

Xhakaza confirmed that 77 passengers were transported to various hospitals across Ekurhuleni for medical care following the crash.

"We appreciate the manner in which our emergency services responded to the accident and assisted the injured. The city will provide counselling services to the affected family," he said.

Xhakaza said the investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

He confirmed that the bus involved in the crash belongs to the City of Ekurhuleni and was roadworthy at the time of the incident.

The mayor said the bus driver is an experienced professional, with both a valid driver's license and a Professional Driving Permit (PDP), adding that at the time of the accident, the bus was carrying 89 passengers.

On Tuesday, Ekurhuleni Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Roads and Transport Planning, Andile Mngwevu extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the crash involved a collision between the bus and a light motor vehicle (LMV).

RTMC spokesperson, Simon Zwane, said preliminary reports suggest that both vehicles were travelling in the third lane (from the right) of the R21.

"It is alleged that the LMV suddenly applied brakes after missing the off-ramp exit lane. In an attempt to avoid a collision, the bus driver also braked and swerved, resulting in the bus losing control, rotating clockwise, overturning, and coming to a rest in the off-ramp lane, facing south," Zwane said.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

"The President offers his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes survivors of the incident a speedy and full recovery," the Presidency said in a statement.

The President said the country must reflect on driver behaviour.

"Incidents such as these impact on people's ability to earn a living; they impact on our health and emergency services; they drive up insurance and result in expensive vehicle repairs, and they affect business who lose personnel in this process.

"As we reflect on the lives that have been lost, we must also reflect on the responsibility and conduct of everyone who gets in behind the wheel of a vehicle, big and small, in our country," said the President.