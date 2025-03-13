South Africa: Sin Taxes Adjusted Above the Expected Inflation Rate

Government will adjust the excise duties on alcohol and tobacco products at above the expected inflation rate in the 2025/26 financial year.

According to the 2025 National Treasury Budget Review document, government is proposing to increase excise duties on alcoholic beverages by 6.75%, while the tobacco excise duties are expected to increase by 4.75% for cigarettes, cigarette tobacco, and electronic nicotine and non-nicotine delivery systems ("vaping").

The proposed increase for pipe tobacco and cigars is 6.75%.

"To ease the administrative burden of implementing adjustments on Budget Day, in future years, adjustments to excise duties will take effect from 1 April. Legislative provisions to deal with unusual clearances of cigarettes around Budget announcements have been in place since 2021 and may be extended," National Treasury said.

Last November, government published a discussion paper, The Taxation of Alcoholic Beverages, for public comment.

"It proposes adjustments to the alcohol excise taxation policy framework, including the introduction of a three-tier progressive excise duty rate structure for wine and beer. Government will hold public consultations on the new excise framework during 2025.

"Considering that the details of the new alcohol excise taxation framework will be finalised only after the 2025 Budget, government has proposed to increase excise duties on alcoholic beverages by 6.75% for 2025/26," National Treasury said.

Changes in specific excise duties for the 2025/26 financial year are as follows:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.