Sudan Urges International Community to Support Its Anti-Drug Efforts

Vienna — Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and International Organizations in Vienna, Ambassador Magdi Ahmed Mufaddal, called on the international community to support Sudan's national efforts to combat drugs, particularly in the fields of capacity building and training, logistical and scientific support, and the reconstruction of facilities destroyed by the terrorist militia at the General Administration for Drug Control and other related institutions.

He stressed the importance of international and regional cooperation to confront the global drug problem.

Ambassador Mufaddal delivered Sudan's statement on Tuesday before the 68th session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs, which began on Monday and will continue until March 14.

Meanwhile, the statement affirmed Sudan's commitment to the three international anti-drug conventions, the 2009 Action Plan and Political Declaration, and subsequent ministerial declarations.

Ambassador Mufaddal pointed to the challenges facing the country as a result of the rebel militia's occupation of drug-growing areas in Al-Radoom Natural Reserve in South Darfur State, and its destruction of the General Administration for Drug Control and its associated infrastructure.

The Ambassador also addressed the country's efforts to combat the smuggling of synthetic drugs and the significant increase in drug abuse. The report addresses the seizure of a Captagon pill manufacturing plant belonging to the rebel militia in the Garri refinery area following its liberation in January 2025, and the militia's role in smuggling drugs into the country and some neighboring countries.