Zimbabwe: Chipinge Dam Collapse - Two Children Missing

The search for two children who went missing when a dam collapsed at Bandama Farm in Chipinge on Sunday continues, even though continued rainfall is complicating the task.

Chipinge District Development Coordinator Mr William Mashava said Government departments are searching for eight-year-old Grace Mlambo and four-year-old Juliet Mhlanga.

"We are still searching for the two missing children. Continued rainfall being experienced here is complicating the task but relevant Government departments have joined hands with locals in the search. We have not lost hope of finding their bodies," said

Mr Mashava.

After Sunday's dam breach that killed five people, Mr Mashava said modalities for the movement of people to higher ground are being worked out as advised by Deputy Ministers that visited the area,

given that the dam structures have weakened.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos and his Local Government, Public Works and National Housing counterpart, Engineer Benjamin Kabikira yesterday led a delegation that visited the area to asses the damages and map out modalities for Government intervention.