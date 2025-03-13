Zimbabwe: Chipinge Dam Collapse - Two Children Missing

12 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Ray Bande in Mutare

The search for two children who went missing when a dam collapsed at Bandama Farm in Chipinge on Sunday continues, even though continued rainfall is complicating the task.

Chipinge District Development Coordinator Mr William Mashava said Government departments are searching for eight-year-old Grace Mlambo and four-year-old Juliet Mhlanga.

"We are still searching for the two missing children. Continued rainfall being experienced here is complicating the task but relevant Government departments have joined hands with locals in the search. We have not lost hope of finding their bodies," said

Mr Mashava.

After Sunday's dam breach that killed five people, Mr Mashava said modalities for the movement of people to higher ground are being worked out as advised by Deputy Ministers that visited the area,

given that the dam structures have weakened.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos and his Local Government, Public Works and National Housing counterpart, Engineer Benjamin Kabikira yesterday led a delegation that visited the area to asses the damages and map out modalities for Government intervention.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.