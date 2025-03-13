Nigeria: Burna Boy Clinches New Platinum Certification in France

12 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

With this latest feat, Burna Boy has now achieved six RIAA certifications and four solo plaques, reinforcing his position as one of Africa's leading global music icons

Nigerian singer Burna Boy has earned the prestigious Platinum SNEP Certification in France for his featured vocals on French-Congolese singer Dadju Nsungula's hit single "Donne-moi l'accord."

Although the collaboration was released in 2019, it has continued to resonate strongly with listeners.

This achievement marks another significant milestone for Burna Boy, who has been steadily cementing his status as one of the most sought-after global features in the music industry.

The Grammy-winning artist earned an RIAA gold certification earlier in 2025 for his song 'Alone', one of the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack album songs.

The "African Giant" crooner also broke new ground as the first artiste to appear on the cover of the newly launched Billboard France Magazine, marking a historic moment for African music.

