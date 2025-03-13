Zimbabwe Records 49 Human-Crocodile Conflicts in Two Months, 9 Killed, 11 Injured

A surge in crocodile attacks has claimed the lives of at least nine people and left 11 others injured over the past two months, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has revealed.

In a statement Wednesday, ZimParks raised concerns over the increasing number of fatalities.

"ZimParks has noted with concern the rising number of fatalities from crocodile attacks, which have resulted in nine deaths and 11 injuries in the last two months.

"At least 44 cattle and 60 goats were also killed during the same period in 49 reported cases of human-crocodile conflict," the statement reads.

The authority also urged communities to remain vigilant around water bodies during the rainy season, ensuring that children and livestock are not left unattended near rivers or lakes.

"We urge communities to be especially cautious around water bodies during this rainy season.

"Livestock and children must not be left unattended near rivers or lakes to prevent them from becoming easy targets.

"Additionally, when engaging in water activities such as fishing, swimming, or domestic chores, it is essential to set up barriers around these areas to enhance safety," the statement added.

ZimParks also assured the public that it remains committed to finding a balance between ensuring public safety and conserving wildlife.

The authority also said it will continue collaborating with local authorities and conservation partners in various initiatives aimed at educating the public on crocodile behavior, improving safety practices, and increasing awareness and preparedness.

According to ZimParks' statistics, around 300 people were killed in human-wildlife conflicts across the country between 2019 and 2023.