Zimbabwe Records 49 Human-Crocodile Conflicts in Two Months, 9 Killed, 11 Injured

13 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

A surge in crocodile attacks has claimed the lives of at least nine people and left 11 others injured over the past two months, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has revealed.

In a statement Wednesday, ZimParks raised concerns over the increasing number of fatalities.

"ZimParks has noted with concern the rising number of fatalities from crocodile attacks, which have resulted in nine deaths and 11 injuries in the last two months.

"At least 44 cattle and 60 goats were also killed during the same period in 49 reported cases of human-crocodile conflict," the statement reads.

The authority also urged communities to remain vigilant around water bodies during the rainy season, ensuring that children and livestock are not left unattended near rivers or lakes.

"We urge communities to be especially cautious around water bodies during this rainy season.

"Livestock and children must not be left unattended near rivers or lakes to prevent them from becoming easy targets.

"Additionally, when engaging in water activities such as fishing, swimming, or domestic chores, it is essential to set up barriers around these areas to enhance safety," the statement added.

ZimParks also assured the public that it remains committed to finding a balance between ensuring public safety and conserving wildlife.

The authority also said it will continue collaborating with local authorities and conservation partners in various initiatives aimed at educating the public on crocodile behavior, improving safety practices, and increasing awareness and preparedness.

According to ZimParks' statistics, around 300 people were killed in human-wildlife conflicts across the country between 2019 and 2023.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.