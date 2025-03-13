South Africa: Fuel Prices Set for Major Drop in April - South African News Briefs - March 13, 2025

13 March 2025
Fuel Prices Set for Major Drop in April

According to the latest Central Energy Fund data, South African motorists could see significant fuel price relief in April. Petrol prices are expected to drop by 85 to 98 cents per litre and diesel by 86 to 87 cents, reports IOL. This follows four months of increases and comes as international oil prices fall below $70 per barrel for the first time since September 2024, driven by concerns over a global economic slowdown and U.S. tariffs on major trading partners.

Trial Reveals Mother's Claims Before Joshlin Smith Disappearance

On the ninth day of the trial into the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith, who went missing from Saldanha Bay in February 2024, evangelist Nico Steven Coetzee continued his testimony, revealing that Joshlin's mother, Racquel 'Kelly' Smith, had spoken about having her children taken away months before the disappearance, reports IOL. Coetzee testified that Kelly mentioned receiving money and described a dramatic scene in Middelpos, suggesting the child would be hidden. TikToker Shakeerah Ganief also testified, saying that Kelly had been defensive and told her to stop searching for Joshlin. The trial, held at the Western Cape High Court, involves Kelly, her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis, and their friend Steveno van Rhyn, who face kidnapping and human trafficking charges. Another officer is expected to present evidence as the case continues.

Ekurhuleni Bus Crash Driver Faces Culpable Homicide Charges

The driver of the City of Ekurhuleni bus involved in a fatal crash on the R21 near OR Tambo International Airport, which claimed 13 lives, is facing culpable homicide charges, reports EWN. The bus, transporting 88 passengers from Katlehong to Kempton Park, was confirmed to be roadworthy with a valid certificate of fitness issued in February. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that police have opened a case against the driver as investigations into the crash continue.

