Ethiopia: Over 1,000 Ethiopians Repatriated From Saudi Arabia

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia has repatriated more than 1,000 nationals who were in difficult circumstances in Saudi Arabia.

The returnees were welcomed today by the Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commissioner (EDRMC) Shiferaw Teklemariam and Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Nebiat Getachew.

During the occasion, Ambassador Nebiat Getachew said the fourth round of repatriation of citizens who are in difficult circumstances has officially begun.

Hence, the repatriation of citizens will be further reinforced starting from today by operating nine flights per week, he affirmed.

For the Spokesperson, returning of citizens is part of the government's citizen-centered diplomacy, citing that more than 43 citizens repatriated from Myanmar today.