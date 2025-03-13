South Africa: Seven Friends Plan Cycle Trip From Soweto to Kimberley to Raise Money for Libraries

Cyclists plan to cover 600km to raise R100,000 for two local school libraries

Soweto-based entrepreneur Mpumelelo Mtintso and six friends are planning a five-day bicycle journey from Soweto in Johannesburg to Kimberley in the Northern Cape to raise R100,000 for two local school libraries in need of upgrades.

"We love cycling, we love reading, and we love helping our community, so this cycling adventure brings all these things together," said Mtintso.

Dubbed the 'TourDeLibraries', the 600km journey on asphalt and gravel will start on 17 March. The cyclists hope to arrive in Kimberley on Human Rights Day, 21 March.

"We have been training hard, there are a few days where we will be riding well over 100km, so it's going to be challenging on the legs," laughs Mtintso.

Born and raised in Soweto, Mtintso fell in love with bicycles as a child. An older relative lent him his bicycle and taught him how to ride. He says cycling gave him a sense of freedom to move around the township by himself.

In 2015 he started Book iBhoni, a business providing cycling and walking tours of Soweto for tourists. Mtintso describes himself as a social entrepreneur and frames his business as not just a for-profit enterprise but also something that uplifts his community.

His business has become known for collecting books and distributing them to local libraries in need. Books waiting to be sorted and distributed to libraries pile up on shelves at the Book iBhoni head office in Soweto. The business offers discounts on its tours for customers who donate books.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I was raised by my grandmother who instilled in me a sense of ubuntu, respect, and giving back to your community. We feel like encouraging reading and helping our local libraries become enjoyable places for people to actively contribute to uplifting our township," said Mtintso.

The Bethany Combined School in Klipspruit and Lodirile Primary School in Dobsonville are two schools the cycling crew wants to help upgrade their libraries.

"People have been supporting us, and we are hoping for more support so that we can make a difference, one library at a time," said Mtintso.

The cyclists hope their adventure will also help raise awareness among drivers about road safety for cyclists and the need for improved cycling infrastructure to ensure the safety of riders.

"You know how the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child. We were all raised by the village of Soweto and now we are giving back to the same village that raised us," said Mtintso.