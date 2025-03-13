Kenya: Njoroge Denounces 'Fraudulent' Virial Letter Alleging Nominating Individuals for Unspecified Govt Positions

Nairobi — Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge has dismissed as 'fraudulent' a letter circulating on social media that allegedly nominated several individuals for unspecified positions.

The Clerk pointed out that the letter listed various individuals, including Prof. Makau Mutua, Mukhisa Kituyi, Koki Muli, Muhoho Kenyatta, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, and former Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang'i and Peter Munya, as being nominated for unspecified roles.

Njoroge urged the public to be vigilant and refrain from spreading unverified information that could cause unnecessary confusion.

"We want to categorically state that the letter is fraudulent, misleading, and does not originate from the National Assembly or any of its authorized offices. No such nominations have been made, and the document should be treated with the contempt it deserves," Njoroge said.

The letter claimed that a vetting report on the nomination of several individuals was set to be submitted to facilitate further parliamentary proceedings as required by law.

The Clerk advised the public to rely solely on official communication from the National Assembly, available on its website and verified social media accounts.

"The Office of the Clerk remains committed to transparency and upholding the integrity of Parliamentary processes. Any inquiries regarding official Parliamentary matters should be directed to the Clerk's office through the established communication channels," he stated.

Speculation has been growing about a possible cabinet reshuffle amid the ongoing political developments between President William Ruto and Raila Odinga.

However, no official confirmation has been made by the State House regarding any such changes.