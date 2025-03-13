Zimbabwe: We Have to Be Realistic - Nees Speaks On Warriors World Cup Qualification Chances

Warriors coach Michael Nees says realistic expectations need to be set when Zimbabwe, currently sitting at the bottom of Group C, plays in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The gaffer made these remarks on Wednesday when he announced the Warriors squad to face Benin and Nigeria on the 20th and 25th of March, respectively.

Sitting bottom in the group with two points from four games, the Warriors are yet to win a match in the ongoing qualifying campaign as they have only managed two draws against Rwanda and Nigeria.

Commenting on the team's chances of qualifying, Nees said, "We have to be realistic, although we have to make decisions on the pitch rather than to grow a big mouth.

"We have a big challenge that is ahead of us; there is Benin if you look at their results, they are good and they have also qualified for AFCON.

"We are not in the best of positions; why do we need to lie to ourselves?

"The good thing is there are still 18 points to play for, we will see as we go"

Nees will be the third coach to lead Zimbabwe in the ongoing 2026 World Cup Qualifiers campaign, as it started under former Highlanders coach Baltermir Brito on an interim basis in 2023 before Jairos Tapera took over last year.

Brito led the side in two games against Rwanda and Nigeria in November 2023, picking up two points.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe World Cup By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Zimbabwe's campaign then continued under Jairos Tapera in June last year, and they lost two matches against Lesotho (2-0) and South Africa (3-1).

With slim chances for Zimbabwe to qualify, Nees, however, added that all remaining World Cup qualifier games will also be used to build the squad for the upcoming AFCON to be hosted by Morocco in December.

"For us, these games are a hybrid, so it's a double approach.

"We to perfom to turn the page in the World Cup qualification and at the same time we have to look at AFCON and prepare for it in the same period," added Nees.

Group C World Cup Qualifiers Standings

1)Rwanda = 7points

2)South Africa = 7 points

3)Benin = 7 points

4)Lesotho = 5 points

5)Nigeria = 3 points

6)Zimbabwe = 2 points