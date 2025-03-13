Zimbabwe: AFM Pastor Jailed for Incest

AN Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe (AFM) pastor who was having an incestuous relationship with his stepdaughter has been convicted.

The 34-year-old clergyman, whose identity was withheld, was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

The court heard that between 2022 and 2024, the man-of-the-cloth repeatedly had sexual intercourse at different locations with his stepdaughter, who is now 18 years old.

The illicit affair began in 2022 when the girl's mother left her in the stepdad's custody. They first became intimate in his bedroom while they were watching videos.

The relationship continued over the years, leading to a pregnancy in 2023, which he later arranged to be terminated.

A tip-off led to investigations and his arrest.