Zimbabwe: 'Only 3,000 Out of 16,000 Kombis Operating in Harare Are Registered' - Say Police Amid Clampdown On Errant Operators

POLICE have launched a major clampdown on unregistered commuter omnibuses amid a shocking revelation that less than 20 percent of them are compliant with the law.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the blitz on illegal public transporters is aimed at forcing operators to comply with the law and make clean money.

"It's sad, for Harare alone we have close to 16,000 kombis but only 2,500 or let's say 3,000 are registered," Nyathi said during a press conference in Harare this Wednesday.

"The rest are playing hide-and-seek with the law. Yet the government has put in place regulatory mechanisms to assist people to get into business, but they don't want to. They want to take money and put it into the pocket...no safety for Zimbabweans and no compliance.

"Roads need to be maintained, police officers need to be paid by the government, where is the money coming from? The next thing is, you say the government is not providing a service; what contribution have you made?

"So, first and foremost, all kombis must be registered, and kombi operators must lead by example in their operations by being responsible Zimbabweans," said the ZRP spokesman.

On enforcement of the law, Nyathi said all police officers are under instructions to carry out their duties professionally in accordance with police standards.

"ZRP will take action against any police officer who will try to endanger the lives of Zimbabweans," Nyathi added.

In some instances, police officers have been blamed for road traffic accidents as they smash windscreens and chase after fleeing commuter omnibuses.

Motorists were urged to comply with police officers and avoid running away. Also, Nyathi warned members of the public who try to interfere with police officers on duty.

"When you are arrested, you are not being killed. You're simply being taken in to ensure the law takes its course. Why do you want to run away? Comply with the law; if you have to go to court, go to court and if you have to pay a fine, pay the fine, and go back to your business," Nyathi cautioned.

The clampdown on unregistered kombis will be implemented without fear or favour, he added.

"There is no going back in enforcing the government's law, and we are unapologetic about that," he said.

On corruption, Nyathi said bribe-taking police officers will be arrested alongside the motorists paying them off.