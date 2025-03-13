Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Mazowe North MP Acquitted of Rape

13 March 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZANU PF legislator for Mazowe North Tsungai Makumbe has been found not guilty and acquitted of raping his ex-wife at gun point.

The ex-wife got the lawmaker arrested last year claiming that the rape resulted in pregnancy, further accusing Makumbe of infecting her with STIs and and HIV.

But Harare magistrate Clever Tsikwa dismissed the claims, ruling that the State had no sufficient evidence to nail Makumbe.

It was State case that Makumbe raped the woman in November 2022 in his car and at the entrance to her place of residence in Mt Pleasant.

It was alleged that Makumbe went to the complainant's residence, where he called her outside.

It was around 11 pm and she complied.

It was also alleged that Makumbe proposed love, and she turned down his requests.

He allegedly pulled out a gun proswcutors accused him of having gone to the passenger seat where he dragged her and raped her once without protection.

"The accused person suddenly pulled the complainant's left leg down and twisted it, and that led the complainant to stand on the ground," said the state.

He allegedly gave her US$20 to buy morning-after pills, but she declined.

The woman was later treated at Parirenyatwa, and she tested HIV positive and also found out that she was pregnant.

