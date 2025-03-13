Nigeria: IPU - Senate Denies Sexual Harassment Link to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's Suspension

The Nigerian Senate has firmly denied allegations that the six-month suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was connected to claims of sexual harassment.

The Senate was responding to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's claims at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) on Tuesday.

Instead, the Senate stated that the disciplinary action was due solely to her "gross misconduct" and repeated violations of parliamentary rules.

In a strongly worded press statement, Senate Leader Senator Bamidele Opeyemi refuted what he characterized as "deliberate misinformation and false narratives" circulating in certain media outlets.

"Let it be unequivocally stated that Senator Uduaghan was suspended solely for her persistent acts of misconduct, blatant disregard for the provisions of the Senate Standing Orders 2023 (As Amended), and gross indiscipline--nothing more, nothing less," Senator Opeyemi asserted.

The Senate clarified that the suspension resulted directly from a report by the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, which found Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan guilty of violating multiple sections of the Senate Rules.

The specific infractions listed included her refusal to occupy her assigned seat during plenary, speaking without being recognised by the presiding officer, engaging in unruly and disruptive behavior, making abusive remarks against Senate leadership, and defying summons from the Ethics and Privileges Committee.

The Senate emphasised that these actions represented a "direct challenge to the Authority of the Senate" and warranted disciplinary action to maintain order and integrity. Regarding Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's petition, which some media reports linked to the suspension, the Senate noted that it was "rightfully dismissed" due to its failure to comply with established procedural requirements. The statement stressed that all petitions must follow due process, irrespective of the subject matter.

"Contrary to the false claims being circulated, Senator Uduaghan was NOT suspended for making any sexual harassment allegations or for submitting a petition," Senator Opeyemi reiterated.

The Senate condemned what it called "irresponsible and unethical reporting" by certain media organizations that allegedly twisted the facts. It accused these outlets of engaging in a "coordinated misinformation campaign" aimed at politicizing a disciplinary matter.

"This coordinated misinformation campaign is nothing more than an attempt to politicize a disciplinary action that was strictly based on clear violations of Senate Standing Orders 2023 (As Amended)," the statement read.

The Senate urged foreign correspondents and responsible media organizations to "correct these misrepresentations" and avoid spreading falsehoods that undermine the legislative process.

"The Senate remains committed to upholding discipline, order, and parliamentary ethics. No senator--regardless of status, gender, or political affiliation--is above the rules of the Senate," Senator Opeyemi concluded.