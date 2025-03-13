Mozambique: One of the More Than 1500 Prisoners That Escaped From the Maputo Maximum Prison During Unrests Arrested in Sandton

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola has commended the SAPS Border Policing High Density Team for arresting a convicted prisoner who escaped from the Maputo Maximum prison at a time when the country experienced unrest in December 2024.

Nelson Simiao Massango escaped along with more than a thousand other prisoners. According to reports, he was convicted for murder in 2015 and sentenced to at least 20 years.

The SAPS Border Policing High Density Team has been hard at work in ensuring they track and trace those that may have made their way into South Africa.

The suspected fugitive of justice was arrested at a car hire dealership in Sandton. Upon further investigation, he is being investigated and may be linked to several cases of theft of motor vehicle in Gauteng where he would rent 4x4 bakkies, smuggle them over into Mozambique and have them sold in that country.

INTERPOL's National Central Bureau (NCB) Pretoria is engaging INTERPOL NCB Maputo on the latest developments.

General Fannie Masemola says this should send a stern warning that SA is not a hideout for criminals.