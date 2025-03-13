Uganda: Parliament Pushes for Mobile Number Portability to Enhance Telecom Competition

Parliament has recently called for the swift implementation of a Mobile Number Portability (MNP) licensing framework, as outlined in the 2018 National Broadband Policy, to boost competition and improve service quality in Uganda's telecommunications sector.

MNP allows mobile phone users to switch telecom providers without changing their phone numbers, ensuring seamless connectivity and greater consumer flexibility.

The proposal, aimed at enhancing consumer protection, was championed by Mityana District Woman Representative, Joyce Bagala, who argues that the current telecom system restricts customer choice and hampers service quality.

MP Bagala moved a motion under Rule 56 of Parliament's Rules of Procedure, seconded by Masaka City MP Juliet Nakabuye Kakande and Kigulu County South MP Milton Reinhard Muwuma.

Ms Bagala pointed out that Uganda lags behind other countries like Kenya, where MNP is fully operational.

She noted that without the ability to retain phone numbers when switching providers, Ugandans are often stuck with underperforming telecom operators.

"The National Broadband Policy, 2018, requires mobile number portability as part of licensing conditions. However, it has not been implemented in Uganda, unlike in other jurisdictions where customers can switch providers without changing their numbers," Ms Bagala said.

The current system in Uganda forces consumers to either remain with a telecom provider or lose their numbers, creating significant barriers to service improvement.

Ms Bagala argued that if telecom companies were aware that customers could retain their numbers when switching, they would be incentivised to improve service quality.

MPs also emphasized that the lack of MNP restricts competition, with consumers unable to choose the best provider due to the inconvenience of changing their numbers.

They pointed out that in markets where MNP is available, customers enjoy better service quality and increased telecom operator accountability.

"If telecom companies knew that customers could use the same number when they switch, they would improve service quality to retain their users," MP Bagala added.

The motion, which is now awaiting further debate and resolution by Parliament, has garnered significant support from stakeholders in Uganda's telecommunications industry.

Implementing MNP would introduce greater competition, improve network coverage, reduce service tariffs, and foster a more consumer-centric telecom environment.

With mobile numbers becoming a central part of personal and business communications, MPs argue that they should be treated as personal property.

This shift would provide users with the freedom to retain their numbers, regardless of their service provider.

The proposal also aims to reduce the inconvenience that arises when Ugandans lose their numbers when travelling or unable to use them for an extended period.

The call for MNP aligns with global trends where consumers demand seamless transitions between service providers.

As Uganda's digital economy continues to grow, the implementation of MNP could significantly improve the telecommunications landscape, benefiting both consumers and operators.

However, the success of MNP will depend on the government and the Uganda Communications Commission taking swift action on Parliament's recommendations.

While some telecom operators may resist due to concerns over market control, the long-term benefits for consumers could lead to a transformative shift in Uganda's telecom sector.