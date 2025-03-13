Uganda: Tributes Pour in As Grace Pulkol's Body Returns to Uganda

Born in July 1981, Grace Pulkol Adams passed away on February 9, 2025, in the United States due to cardiac arrest.

The body of Grace Pulkol Adams, daughter of former External Security Organisation (ESO) Director-General David Pulkol, is set to arrive in the country for burial, as friends and family pay tribute to her remarkable life and achievements.

She had built a distinguished career in healthcare, earning an MBA in Health Management Systems and working in Midland, Texas.

She was also known as an author, entrepreneur, and humanitarian. Beyond her medical career, she wrote children's storybooks sold on platforms like Amazon and founded a transport company.

She was passionate about helping the less fortunate and dedicated her weekends to volunteering with a humanitarian organization called Helping Hands.

Following news of her passing, tributes have poured in from around the world. Holly Herd, one of her close friends, recalled their deep connection.

"When I first met Grace, we immediately clicked, and our bond only grew stronger over the years," she said.

Another friend, Yvone Shepherd, described her as a woman of deep faith and kindness. "Although she is gone, Grace's legacy remains. She was known for her humility and generosity," she noted.

Paul Twesigye, a longtime friend, said Grace always found time for loved ones despite her demanding schedule.

Alicia Anderson shared a story of how she first met Grace as an Uber driver, recalling how she helped her get to the hospital on time and how that single act of kindness led to their lasting friendship.

Fortunate Magara, who was with Grace during her final moments, recounted her strength and courage.

"She was a fighter. The doctors did their best, but unfortunately, we lost her. It was heartbreaking to inform the family," she said.

Grace's body was flown out of Dallas, Texas, on British Airways on March 10, 2025, and is expected to arrive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi before being transported to her family's ancestral home in Moroto.

A vigil and evening service will be held at St. Andrews Cathedral, Church of Uganda, ahead of the final sendoff scheduled for Saturday, March 15.

Her father, David Pulkol, expressed the family's profound sorrow, stating that they were committed to keeping her memory alive.

He also announced plans to continue supporting Moving on to Joy, an initiative started by Grace to promote kindness and resilience in the face of adversity.