Uganda: Former MP Akurut to Challenge VP Alupo's Stronghold On Katakwi Woman MP Seat

Akurut, who had maintained a low profile since her defeat to VP Alupo in 2021, dismissed speculation that she would instead contest for the Ngariam County MP seat.

Former Katakwi Woman MP Violet Akurut has declared her bid to reclaim the seat in the 2026 elections, setting up a major contest against Vice-President Jessica Alupo, who defeated her in the 2021 elections.

She clarified that she remains focused on the district Woman MP position.

"I had unfinished programs to fulfill, and I am not returning because of any political deals. My interest remains in serving Katakwi as its Woman MP," she said.

Akurut explained that earlier discussions about a possible bid for the Ngariam County seat were tied to the proposed creation of Katakwi Municipality, which has not yet materialised.

Akurut, who was the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer in the last election, expressed confidence in her return bid, citing her long-standing service to the district.

She has contested for the seat in the last three elections--2011, 2016, and 2021--suggesting that her past support reflects voters' trust in her leadership.

In 2021, Alupo secured victory with 28,361 votes against Akurut's 20,386. With the race heating up ahead of the next election, the competition is expected to intensify, as Akurut faces not only the vice-president but also other aspirants, including Cecilia Anyakoit, Angela Anuken, Felicia Anyakoit, and Stella Agol.

The Katakwi District Woman MP contest is expected to be one of the key political battles in the region, drawing significant interest as candidates position themselves to sway the electorate.