Uganda: Police Defends Actions in Kawempe Fracas, Acknowledges Concerns Over Journalist's Assault

The Uganda Police Force (UPF) has defended its handling of the chaos in Kawempe on Wednesday, where a Spark TV journalist, Steven Kibwiika, was assaulted, and National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders clashed with security personnel.

The confrontation erupted when Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi and NUP candidate Elias Nalukoola, accompanied by journalists and supporters, stormed a premises in Namere, Kawempe, alleging that individuals inside were pre-ticking ballot papers ahead of the March 13 by-election.

Appearing on NBS Television, Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke blamed the NUP leaders for escalating the situation by not following proper procedures.

"If NUP suspected ballot stuffing, they should have first informed security forces instead of taking matters into their own hands. Their actions provoked security personnel at the premises," Kituuma said.

Regarding the assault on Kibwiika, who was reportedly filming the scene before being confronted by armed men, Kituuma claimed the attack was not deliberate.

"It was not an intended action against him," he said, while acknowledging that some officers may not always adhere to operational guidelines.

"We always brief our officers before operations, but there are individuals who may act outside directives. We are working to ensure such issues are addressed."

Several journalists have reported harassment while covering the by-election campaigns in Kawempe North.

On Tuesday, police fired tear gas and live bullets to disperse opposition supporters, leading to violent scuffles in which some journalists were injured.

During NUP candidate Nalukoola's campaign procession, police forcefully dispersed the gathering, damaging a BBS TV crew's vehicle in the process.

The growing hostility towards journalists has drawn condemnation from media rights groups, who have urged authorities to uphold press freedom and ensure journalists' safety during political events.

With the Kawempe North by-election set for March 13, tensions remain high, and both political players and security forces are under scrutiny over their conduct.