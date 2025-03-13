Nigeria: Govt Vetting Candidates for Ambassadorial Posts, 18 Months After Recall - Report

Nearly two years after President Bola Tinubu recalled all ambassadors, their replacements are expected to be announced "very soon".

Citing sources familiar with the development, Reuters reports that the federal government has commenced the vetting of potential candidates.

An intelligence official added that background checks were being conducted on possible appointees, with information garnered from the screening shared with relevant agencies within the presidency and legislature.

Tinubu recalled all career and non-career ambassadors in September 2023, barely six months after the start of his presidency.

The president has since appointed consuls-general and chargés d'affaires, but there has been no mention of when the successors of the recalled ambassadors will assume office.

This was despite the president receiving multiple letters of credence from other foreign ambassadors posted to Nigeria.

Foreign officials and other stakeholders had expressed concern at the void in diplomatic leadership at various foreign missions.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, blamed the delay in appointing ambassadors on a lack of funds.

A government source told Reuters that the issue "is being resolved" and "that means the appointments will be announced very soon".

The federal government has budgeted N302.4 billion for its foreign missions in 2025.