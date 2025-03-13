Kenya: DPP Wraps Up Submissions in Ojaamong's Sh8mn Graft Case With a Call for Conviction

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has urged a Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court to convict former Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong and his co-accused in a Sh8 million graft case and impose appropriate penalties.

In final submissions filed on Wednesday, the DPP argued that the prosecution had proven its case against Ojaamong and his eight co-accused beyond a reasonable doubt.

The DPP further requested the court to bar the accused from holding public office for ten years under Section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA).

The prosecution charged Ojaamong alongside former county officials and business associates, including County Executive Member for Water, Environment, and Natural Resources Benard Yaite and County Executive Committee Member for Finance and Economic Planning Lenard Ombira.

The Public Prosecutor also charged Chief Officer for Finance and Economic Planning Allen Omachari, Head of Treasury Accounting Samuel Ombui, Finance Manager at Madam R Enterprises Limited Edna Odoyo, Renish Omullo, Sebastian Hallensben, and Madam R Enterprises Limited.

The accused face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit an economic crime, abuse of office, failure to comply with public financial laws, fraudulent payments for services not rendered, and unlawful acquisition of public property.

"The evidence is clear, credible, consistent, cogent, and sufficiently strong to leave no doubt in this honorable court that the accused persons committed the offenses for which they were charged," the DPP submitted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Unregistered firm

The prosecution revealed that Madam R Enterprises Ltd. was not registered at the time of signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), rendering the agreement legally invalid.

Additionally, the firm specialized in hardware supplies and lacked the qualifications, capacity, and experience to execute a waste management contract.

The DPP further argued that none of the company's employees possessed the necessary expertise to conduct feasibility studies or implement the second phase of the project--a Sh6.9 billion waste management plant.

The court heard that between March 15, 2014, and September 25, 2014, the accused conspired to defraud the Busia County Government of Sh8 million through a fraudulent feasibility study for an integrated solid waste management project.

The prosecution, which called 22 witnesses, including two rebuttal witnesses, has now closed its case.

The court is set to deliver its judgment on May 16, 2025.