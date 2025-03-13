Kenya: CMA Clarifies On Genghis Amid Statutory Management Claims

13 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has clarified the status of Genghis Capital Limited, stating that the firm has not been placed under statutory management.

CMA, in a statement released, emphasized that the company is currently in discussions to resolve outstanding contractual obligations with a third party.

The statement comes in response to recent public speculation regarding the company's financial stability.

The Authority noted that while Genghis Capital has unmet contractual obligations, the firm has been directed to expedite efforts to reach a resolution.

"The operations of the Genghis Unit Trust Scheme remain fully regulated under the Capital Markets (Collective Investment Schemes) Regulations 2023," read the statement in part, emphasizing the continued oversight of client assets.

CMA confirmed that client assets in the Unit Trust Scheme are required to be held by a custodian in segregated accounts, separate from those of the firm.

"We urge Genghis Capital to conclude discussions on the unmet contractual obligations without delay," the Authority added.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.