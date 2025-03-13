Nigeria: Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan Suspended Solely for Unruly Behaviour - Senate Tells IPU

The Nigerian Senate has replied to Senator Natasha-Akpoti-Uduaghan's complaint to the United Nations Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU through a letter by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

Vanguard reported that Senator Natasha had taken her case before the global institution to prevail over what she described as an injustice meted on her.

But reacting through a letter by the Senate which was read by the Chairperson of the House of Representatives committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Honorable Kafilat Ogbara, who is attending the event in an official capacity representing Nigeria.

The Senate letter read in part, "Senator Natasha-Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended for gross misconduct and unruly behaviour and not as a result of allegation of sexual harassment or assault. The authority of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria firmly refutes the deliberate misinformation and false narrative being circulated by certain media organisations regarding the sixth months suspension of Senator Natsaha-Akpoti-Uduaghan.

"Let it be unequivocally stated that Uduaghan was suspended solely for her persistent act of misconduct and disregard for the Senate Standing Orders."

The Nigerian Senate Representative called for a thorough investigation into the allegations raised by Senator Natasha against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

She maintained that procedures and necessary actions under the Senate rules were observed before Senator Natasha's suspension.

Senator Natasha vowed to continue the fight against "injustice". But in the wake of the suspension, Akpabio denied the accusations and maintained he has never assaulted women.

Her altercation with the Senate president started on February 20, 2025, after her seat was changed during plenary.

That is not the first time both individuals had issues. In July 2024, Akpabio had while trying to correct her for misconduct told her to follow the rules and that the Senate is not a nightclub where anybody can talk anyhow. The Akwa Ibom lawmaker, however, later apologised to her for the remark.