Zimbabwe: Govt Orders Local Authorities to Remove Vendors From Undesignated Selling Points Within 48 Hours

Government has given all local authorities 48 hours to clear illegal vendors, saying they have created a haven for criminal activities and operate in unsanitary conditions, posing health risks to citizens.

In the past, there have been a number of failed attempts to clear illegal vendors from the central business districts.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Wednesday, Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe said the illegal vendors operate in unsanitary conditions, posing a risk to public health.

"Illegal vending perpetuates unsanitary conditions, as vendors operate in areas without potable water and ablution facilities, which poses a significant risk for disease outbreaks such as typhoid, dysentery, and cholera. Furthermore, the accumulation of waste from these vendors has rendered some roads, sanitary lanes, and sidewalks impassable, exacerbating public health and security issues," said Garwe.

"Moreover, the proliferation of illegal vending has created a haven for criminal activities, including theft, robbery, and drug dealing, posing a direct threat to the safety of residents and visitors alike."

"In light of these pressing issues, the government is directing all local authorities to clear vendors from undesignated points within 48 hours."

Speaking at the same press conference, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume said, "There is no permission of night vending, and even during the daytime, there are laws that control the vending.

"People are not supposed to operate anywhere and everywhere in the streets were they see fit to light fires, throwing litter, blocking drainages. There are designated areas, and normally those areas are around the bus terminals where they should operate."

Last year, health services director Prosper Chonzi confessed that the Harare City Council had failed to deal with illegal vending because of the state of Zimbabwe's economy.

"The general economy is playing against us; we have been playing hide and seek after vendors, and it is not working," Chonzi said then.