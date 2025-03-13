Nigeria: Edwin Clark Family Disowns Impostors Making Burial Arrangements

The family of late nonagenarian Pa Edwin Clark has disown those approaching governments at the federal and state levels or groups and individuals to solicit for support in any form, discuss or arrange for the burial of their late father and patriarch.

In a statement jointly signed by Mr Panaowei Clark, Chief Ebikeme Clark and Miss Emomotimi Clark, the family said no such arrangement could be made without the family's direct involvement, disclaiming such individuals or groups that they have not been mandated or nominated.

The family stated that while they look forward to working with relevant stakeholders to come up with the date and programmes for the burial of their late father, they appealed for the understanding and cooperation of all concerned.

The statement reads, "Ever since the passing away of our beloved father, Pa E. K. Clark, on 17th February 2025, members of our family have been playing host to numerous sympathisers and well-wishers who have been thronging his country home at Kiagbodo, Delta State as well as his residences in Lagos and Abuja.

"We are overwhelmed by the show of love by all and sundry who have identified and commiserated with the family of Pa E. K Clark. This is our trying time. Indeed, we quite appreciate the federal government and the governors of the various states of the federation for condoling our family and for the moral and financial support they have accorded us in hosting our numerous visitors.

"We also commend Ijaw National Congress (INC), Pan Niger-Delta Forum (PANDEF), Afenifere, Arewa, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, and Middle Belt Forum, among other social-cultural groups as well as other well-wishers, too numerous to mention, for their show of solidarity.

"We are not unaware that being a national figure, the planning and the implementation of programmes for the burial of our late father transcends our family as it requires a careful, thorough and well-coordinated efforts by all relevant stakeholders.

"To this effect, it has become necessary to inform the general public that no individual or group has been mandated or nominated by the family of late Pa E. K Clark to approach governments at the Federal and State levels or groups and individuals to solicit for support in any form, discuss and/or arrange for the burial of our late father without our direct involvement," the statement said.