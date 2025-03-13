Mauritius: PM Modi Hails Strong India and Mauritius Ties - 'There Are No Limits to Our Relationship'

"The partnership between India and Mauritius is not limited to our historic relations, it is based on shared values, mutual trust, and a common vision of a brighter future", reaffirmed the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Shri Narendra Modi, during a banquet dinner hosted, yesterday, by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, and Mrs Veena Ramgoolam, at Le Méridien Hotel in Pointe aux Piments.

The 12-member Indian delegation currently in Mauritius in the context of the National Day Celebrations comprising the Minister of External of Affairs, Dr Jaishankar, as well as several Ministers and dignitaries attended the State Banquet.

Addressing the audience, the Indian Prime Minister emphasised the close historical and cultural ties between the two countries, which makes him feel a strong sense of belonging to Mauritius. Highlighting the special relationship that India shares with Mauritius, Prime Minister Modi said "if there is one country in the world that has a right on India, it is Mauritius".

The Prime Minister conveyed that India takes pride to be a trusted and valued partner in the development journey of the country by providing assistance on key infrastructure projects that are leaving an "indelible mark of progress across every corner of Mauritius". He also referred to mutual cooperation in terms of capacity building and human resource development across both the public and private sectors.

The Indian Prime Minister recalled that during his last visit to Mauritius, he shared the Vision SAGAR which places regional development, security, and shared prosperity at its core adding that Mauritius is a close maritime neighbour and a key partner in the Indian Ocean region. Prime Minister Modi firmly opined that the countries of the Global South must come together and speak with a united voice. At the G20 presidency, India prioritised the Global South as a central focus, he said adding that Mauritius was invited as a special guest.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's continuous collaboration for the prosperity of the people of both countries as well as the peace and security of the entire region. He also dwelt on taking the India and Mauritius relationship to greater heights while expressing optimism that under the leadership of Prime Minister Ramgoolam, the partnership will further strengthen and expand across all areas.

In his address at the event, Prime Minister Ramgoolam commended his Indian counterpart to have ascertained India's role on the world stage. He also thanked Prime Minister Modi for being the first Head of Government to congratulate him even before the general elections results were proclaimed. He underlined the special relationship with India based on the historical and cultural links, the ancestral land, commonality of interests as coastal States as well as essential values of democracy. The Prime Minister is highly appreciative of Prime Minister Modi's commitment to the concerns of the Global South.

Referring to the Government Programme 2025-2029 entitled on A Bridge to the Future which sets the agenda for the total reconstruction of the country in terms economic efficiency, social justice, solidarity and unity, Dr Ramgoolam spoke of relying on traditional development partners such as India. He mentioned several crucial areas of cooperation where India plays a meaning role, namely the ocean economy, green and renewable energy, food security and Artificial Intelligence. The Government Programme for the next five years reaffirms commitment to develop the ocean economy extending to one of the largest oceanic territories in the world, added the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Ramgoolam reiterated gratitude to India for the unflinching support as regards Mauritius' longstanding struggle to complete its decolonisation process to exercise full sovereignty over our entire territory. He also expressed appreciation as regards Prime Minister's Modi's talk with the American President, Mr Donald Trump in February 2025 on maritime security in the Indian Ocean. The support of the Goverment of India to Agalega following Chido cyclone was also stressed by the Prime Minister.

Highlighting the special bond with India, Dr Ramgoolam indicated that India was the first country to send vaccines to Mauritius during the COVID-19 pandemic and thus saved many lives. During the pandemic, the Indian External Affairs Minister, Dr Jaishankar visited Mauritius to provide further assistance. He also expressed gratitude to India for personally providing him state-of-art medical treatment in India when he was affected by COVID-19.

The footprints of India are visible on the development architecture of Mauritius, be it economic, cultural or social, Prime Minister Ramgoolam stated while underscoring the crucial role of India in the enhancement of the human capital index in Mauritius.