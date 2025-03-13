Nigeria: The Agile and Proactive Zacch Adedeji

opinion

When we look at Nigeria as a country, we all know there is more to it than just its challenges. Nigeria is a land of opportunities, rich in resources and talent. When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was elected, we can say that was the beginning of the reform we needed.

He came in with the Renewed Hope agenda, a vision put in place to transform the economy and governance. But a vision alone is not enough. Execution matters, which is why he surrounds himself with people who can turn ideas into reality. In this administration, if you cannot deliver, you cannot stay.

Therefore, the President carefully selected a number of people, "the reliable," who can confidently translate his ideas and policy reforms of making Nigeria greater to reality and something to behold. Amongst these eggheads is the indefatigable, dependable, and ever reliable Zacch Adedeji.

Dr. Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) is one of those delivering. He has proven this time without number. He is a results-driven technocrat who has taken on some of the toughest responsibilities in this administration. He has introduced automation, shut down leakages, and made it easier for people and businesses to comply with tax laws in Nigeria. Government revenue is growing, and money is being channelled into critical projects that benefit everyday Nigerians.

Despite his demanding role at FIRS, Dr. Zacch has taken on national assignments, including ensuring the seamless implementation of the Naira-based crude oil supply framework. He has worked closely with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to ensure that local refineries like Dangote, Port Harcourt, and Warri are not sidelined in crude allocation. By supporting structured agreements that promote transparency and efficiency, he is preventing unnecessary forex exposure and protecting the naira from further depreciation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With so much on his plate, distractions in the form of misinformation and fake news could have been a stumbling block. However, Dr. Zacch is unmoved. When reports falsely claimed that the Naira-for-Crude initiative had been scrapped, he wasted no time in setting the record straight. He does not engage in distractions. His focus is on ensuring that Nigeria moves forward. As Chairman of the Technical Sub-Committee overseeing the policy, he immediately reaffirmed that the policy is still in place, and local refineries continue to receive crude in naira.

Every Nigerian wants a country that works. We want to see leaders who take action, not just make speeches and post on social media. Dr. Zacch is proving daily that he is one of the doers. He is not just working in one sector; he is handling multiple national projects and delivering results. He remains committed to making Nigeria better for everyone.

With every reform, every policy, and every initiative, the Tax Boss proves that Nigeria does not just need ideas. It needs action. And that is exactly what he brings to the table.

Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi is the technical assistant to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service