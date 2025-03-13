Uganda: Mayor Sserunjogi Accuses Officials of Delays to Open Polling Stations

Speaking during a monitoring exercise, Sserunjogi claimed that despite voters arriving at polling stations as early as 6am, voting had not begun at some locations by 8am.

Kawempe Mayor and National Unity Platform (NUP) chairman in the division, Emmanuel Sserunjogi, has accused election officials of deliberately delaying the voting process in some areas, describing it as a strategy to frustrate voters.

Speaking during a monitoring exercise, Sserunjogi claimed that despite voters arriving at polling stations as early as 6am, voting had not begun at some locations by 8am.

"We perceive this as a tactic to tire voters by delaying the process through machine failures. However, I am happy that people persevered, and voting eventually started," he said.

He also condemned alleged attacks on journalists covering the election, saying such actions undermine democracy.

"It is very unfortunate that media personnel were tortured while doing their job. This is unacceptable, and I strongly condemn it in my capacity as Mayor," he added.

Sserunjogi further alleged that attempts to rig the election had been made but assured voters that his team was vigilant.

"We know their tactics. They may have prepared ballot papers, but those papers are only valid if they make it into the boxes. Our job is to ensure they don't succeed," he stated.

Voters at several polling stations reported delays and technical failures affecting the electoral process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At St. Paul's Church of Uganda polling station in Kyebando, a voter expressed frustration over the slow process and the heavy deployment of security personnel.

At Mbogo Primary School, voters were left disappointed after being told that voter verification machines had malfunctioned. Many said they arrived at the polling station by 6am, only for voting to be delayed.

Similarly, at Homisdalen Primary School, where six polling stations were set up, voting was delayed due to the late arrival of the required 10 voters to open the polls.

Out of the six polling stations, only one met the requirement, allowing voting to begin at 8:25am.

At Mbogo Primary School, voting at all six polling stations finally started after a prolonged delay caused by malfunctioning voter verification machines.

Despite these challenges, voting continued in Kawempe North amid heavy security deployment. Electoral officials have yet to respond to the allegations raised by Sserunjogi.