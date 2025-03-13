Uganda: Journalists Attacked Some More, NBS TV Equipment Confiscated in Kawempe By-Election

However, incidents of violence against journalists quickly overshadowed the process. NBS journalist Canary Mugume, who is field-anchoring live from Kawempe, reported that security personnel had physically attacked reporters and targeted those carrying cameras.

Journalists covering the ongoing by-election for the Kawempe North parliamentary seat have reported being assaulted by security forces, with NBS Television's equipment confiscated amid a heavy security presence in the area.

On Thursday morning, voters in Kawempe began casting their ballots to replace the late Muhammad Ssegirinya.

However, incidents of violence against journalists quickly overshadowed the process. NBS journalist Canary Mugume, who is field-anchoring live from Kawempe, reported that security personnel had physically attacked reporters and targeted those carrying cameras.

"Wherever they see a camera, they are beating and assaulting," Mugume said. "It's quite embarrassing to witness this during an election that the Electoral Commission claimed would be free and fair, especially for journalists who were assured it would be peaceful."

Mugume added that NBS crew members had to flee for their safety. "Our equipment has been confiscated, and our videographer Hassan Wasswa has been severely assaulted. He will likely need medical attention. We do not understand why journalists are being attacked," he said.

This month, security forces have faced mounting criticism over their treatment of journalists covering the Kawempe North by-election.

On Wednesday, Steven Kibwiika, a journalist with Spark TV, was hospitalized after an assault by armed individuals believed to be security operatives in Nammere, Kawempe Division.

The attack occurred near a location where a group was allegedly pre-marking ballot papers ahead of the vote.

Speaking on NBS Television, police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke claimed the attack on Kibwiika was not deliberate.

"It was not an intended action against him," Kituuma said, acknowledging that some officers might not always adhere to operational guidelines.

"We always brief our officers before operations, but there are individuals who may act outside directives. We are working to ensure such issues are addressed," he added.

The escalating violence against journalists has raised concerns over press freedom and the credibility of the electoral process in Kawempe.