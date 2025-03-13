Morocco: Ora Technologies Raises $1.9m to Expand Super-App in Morocco

TLDR

ORA Technologies has raised $1.9 million in a pre-Series A round led by Witamax and Azur Innovation Management

The funding will accelerate the expansion of its mobile wallet, ORA Cash, and e-commerce marketplace

ORA Cash enables peer-to-peer transactions, QR code payments, and digital money transfers, supporting Morocco's push toward a cashless economy

ORA Technologies, a Moroccan superapp, has raised $1.9 million in a pre-Series A round led by Witamax and Azur Innovation Management. This brings its total funding to $4.4 million since its launch in 2023.

The funding will accelerate the expansion of its mobile wallet, ORA Cash, and e-commerce marketplace, KooulMaroc. ORA Cash enables peer-to-peer transactions, QR code payments, and digital money transfers, supporting Morocco's push toward a cashless economy.

The app integrates e-commerce, digital payments, chat, and social networking, offering a localized experience in five languages, including Darija.

Key Takeaways

With 300,000+ downloads, ORA Technologies is gaining traction, reflecting the demand for integrated digital services. The investment highlights domestic investors' confidence in Morocco's tech ecosystem. As Morocco accelerates digital transformation, ORA's expansion aligns with national efforts to increase financial inclusion and modernize commerce, setting the stage for further growth in fintech and e-commerce.