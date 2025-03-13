Morocco: Ora Technologies Raises $1.9m to Expand Super-App in Morocco

12 March 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • ORA Technologies has raised $1.9 million in a pre-Series A round led by Witamax and Azur Innovation Management
  • The funding will accelerate the expansion of its mobile wallet, ORA Cash, and e-commerce marketplace
  • ORA Cash enables peer-to-peer transactions, QR code payments, and digital money transfers, supporting Morocco's push toward a cashless economy

ORA Technologies, a Moroccan superapp, has raised $1.9 million in a pre-Series A round led by Witamax and Azur Innovation Management. This brings its total funding to $4.4 million since its launch in 2023.

The funding will accelerate the expansion of its mobile wallet, ORA Cash, and e-commerce marketplace, KooulMaroc. ORA Cash enables peer-to-peer transactions, QR code payments, and digital money transfers, supporting Morocco's push toward a cashless economy.

The app integrates e-commerce, digital payments, chat, and social networking, offering a localized experience in five languages, including Darija.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

With 300,000+ downloads, ORA Technologies is gaining traction, reflecting the demand for integrated digital services. The investment highlights domestic investors' confidence in Morocco's tech ecosystem. As Morocco accelerates digital transformation, ORA's expansion aligns with national efforts to increase financial inclusion and modernize commerce, setting the stage for further growth in fintech and e-commerce.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.