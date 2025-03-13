Nigeria: Pray for Tinubu's Govt, Don't Abscond in Israel - Bishop Adegbite Warns Christian Pilgrims

13 March 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Bishop Stephen Adegbite, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has enjoined intending pilgrims to join hands to make Nigeria work, urging the pilgrims not to consider abandoning their journey.

He stated this during the departure of the 12th batch of intending Christian pilgrims to Israel and Jordan on Thursday in Abuja and Lagos.

Mr Celestine Toruka, Deputy Director and Head, Media and Public Relations of NCPC said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The batch comprised mainly of pilgrims from Ogun, as well as consular officers.

According to Adegbite, the pilgrims are expected to have a glorious and wonderful journey.

He emphasised the importance of conducting themselves decently and being good ambassadors of Christ and Nigeria.

"Pilgrimage is a sacred journey, and we must approach it with reverence and respect.

"I urge you all to shun any negative tendencies that might tarnish the image of Nigeria in the holy land,"he said.

Adegbite reiterated the commission's zero-abscondment stance, urging the pilgrims not to consider abandoning their journey.

He reaffirmed his belief in Nigeria's potential, stating that it remains the best nation on earth.

"I encourage you all to pray for the success of the present administration's Renewed Hope Agenda,"he said.

The NCPC boss also urged the pilgrims to align themselves with the theme of the commission's 2024 Main Pilgrimage Exercise: "Pilgrimage of Renewed Hope for Total Restoration.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.