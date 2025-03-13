Nigeria: Pray for Tinubu's Govt, Don't Abscond in Israel - Bishop Adegbite Warns Christian Pilgrims

Bishop Stephen Adegbite, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has enjoined intending pilgrims to join hands to make Nigeria work, urging the pilgrims not to consider abandoning their journey.

He stated this during the departure of the 12th batch of intending Christian pilgrims to Israel and Jordan on Thursday in Abuja and Lagos.

Mr Celestine Toruka, Deputy Director and Head, Media and Public Relations of NCPC said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The batch comprised mainly of pilgrims from Ogun, as well as consular officers.

According to Adegbite, the pilgrims are expected to have a glorious and wonderful journey.

He emphasised the importance of conducting themselves decently and being good ambassadors of Christ and Nigeria.

"Pilgrimage is a sacred journey, and we must approach it with reverence and respect.

"I urge you all to shun any negative tendencies that might tarnish the image of Nigeria in the holy land,"he said.

Adegbite reiterated the commission's zero-abscondment stance, urging the pilgrims not to consider abandoning their journey.

He reaffirmed his belief in Nigeria's potential, stating that it remains the best nation on earth.

"I encourage you all to pray for the success of the present administration's Renewed Hope Agenda,"he said.

The NCPC boss also urged the pilgrims to align themselves with the theme of the commission's 2024 Main Pilgrimage Exercise: "Pilgrimage of Renewed Hope for Total Restoration.