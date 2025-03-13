Somalia: Enhancing Regional Cooperation for Disaster Preparedness - a Productive Meeting On Early Warning Systems in Somalia

13 March 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle on Wednesday opened a pivotal three-day working meeting aimed at strengthening collaboration and coordination among agencies involved in Early Warning initiatives in Somalia and the East Africa Standby Force (EASF).

The event brought together key representatives from various ministries to discuss strategies for improving disaster response systems across the region.

The meeting served as a critical platform for agencies to work towards the development of cooperative procedures, share best practices, and exchange innovative techniques for mitigating disaster risks effectively.

With a focus on enhancing early warning systems, the forum underscored the importance of regional cooperation in disaster preparedness and response.

Discussions centered on the need for integrated efforts to address disaster challenges, with particular emphasis on the sharing of knowledge, resources, and modern technologies. By fostering collaboration among regional bodies, the participants aim to bolster disaster management capabilities, ensuring more effective and timely action when crises arise.

The outcome of this meeting is expected to pave the way for stronger partnerships and more coordinated efforts in disaster risk reduction across East Africa, with a particular focus on Somalia's resilience to natural and man-made emergencies.

