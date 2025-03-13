Steven Kibwiika of Spark TV and Thomas Kitimbo of NBS TV were assaulted while on duty, allegedly by security personnel.

The Uganda Parliamentary Press Association (UPPA) has condemned the assault of journalists covering the Kawempe by-election on Wednesday, describing the attack as a blatant violation of press freedom and human rights.

Steven Kibwiika of Spark TV and Thomas Kitimbo of NBS TV were assaulted while on duty, allegedly by security personnel.

In a statement by UPPA President Samuel Ibanda Mugabi, the association decried the increasing violence against journalists, particularly by security forces, calling it a deliberate attempt to suppress media freedom and control information flow.

"These blatant violations of press freedom and human rights are unacceptable and undermine the fundamental principles of democracy," Mugabi stated.

Kibwiika was rescued by Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi's security detail and evacuated to a hospital after being severely beaten.

Video footage from the chaotic scene shows him crawling on the ground in distress. Moments later, he is helped to his feet, but his legs buckle as he struggles to stand.

He was rushed to a nearby medical facility, where he is currently receiving treatment. His condition remains uncertain.

Media colleagues and human rights activists have condemned the attack, calling it a direct violation of press freedom.

"We strongly condemn this assault on our journalist. The media plays a crucial role in ensuring transparency during elections, and such attacks are unacceptable," said Abubaker Lubowa from Nation Media Group Uganda, which owns Spark TV.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The attack comes amid rising political tensions and allegations of electoral malpractice. Despite the growing concerns, authorities have yet to issue an official statement on either the assault or the alleged illegal electoral activities linked to the incident.

Journalist associations and human rights organizations have called for swift investigations, urging authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure the safety of journalists covering the election.

This attack follows another assault on Ibrahim Miracle of Top TV, who was beaten last week by security operatives attached to the Joint Anti-Terrorism Unit. Miracle, who nearly lost an eye, is still undergoing treatment.

With the by-election set for tomorrow(Thursday 13) , the repeated attacks on journalists have heightened concerns over media freedom and the credibility of the electoral process.