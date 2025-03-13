Pime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamza Abdi Barre, on Wednesday evening visited the wounded members of the Somali National Army and local forces at the Somali National Army and Erdogan (formerly Digfeer) hospitals in Mogadishu.

These soldiers were injured during the ongoing military operations against extremists groups threatening national security.

During his visit, Prime Minister Barre personally spoke with the injured soldiers, inquiring about their health and expressing his support for their recovery.

He offered prayers for their swift healing and commended their dedication and resilience in defending the country and fighting terrorism.

"The Prophet (PBUH) said that whoever kills a Khawaarij or is killed by them is victorious. They are a group that has misunderstood the religion," Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre stated. "Our government is committed to ensuring that the armed forces and local fighters have access to modern healthcare facilities to aid in their recovery. We are engaged in a difficult battle against groups that seek to undermine our peace and stability. In the near future, our nation and people will reward your sacrifices with lasting peace."

The Prime Minister emphasized the government's unwavering support for the soldiers and local forces who are on the front lines, protecting Somalia's sovereignty and security. "The DanQaran Government stands firmly behind those who risk their lives to safeguard the nation, its people, and its values, as they combat those who seek to spill the blood of Somali citizens," he added.

This visit underscores the government's dedication to ensuring the well-being of its military personnel while continuing the fight against extremist elements that threaten the security and stability of Somalia.