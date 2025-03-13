Somalia: Sector 2 Commander Strengthens Aussom-KDF Partnership With Jubaland Youth & Sports Leaders

13 March 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

On Tuesday, Sector 2 Commander, Brigadier Rashid Seif, hosted a key meeting with the Jubaland Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports, Fatuma Ali Abdikarim, and the Director of the Ministry, Ahmed Abdullah, at the Dhobley Forward Operating Base (FOB).

The visit focused on strengthening the collaboration between the African Union Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), with an emphasis on the Female Engagement Team (FET) and youth sports initiatives that play a critical role in fostering community trust and stability in the Dhobley region.

During the visit, Hon. Fatuma commended the KDF's ongoing efforts to promote peace through youth-oriented programs, highlighting the positive impact these initiatives have on local communities.

She emphasized the importance of empowering young people and underscored her commitment to further strengthening the partnership between her ministry and the KDF.

The meeting reinforced the shared goal of enhancing community cohesion and stability through sports and youth engagement, signaling a continued and collaborative effort for peacebuilding and development in the region.

Both parties expressed optimism for further collaboration and pledged to continue their work together, with a special focus on youth empowerment programs designed to offer opportunities and build lasting trust within the local communities.

