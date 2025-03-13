South Africa: Summit to Ignite Science and Tech Transformation

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Professor Blade Nzimande, will team up with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to launch the first-ever National System of Innovation Transformation Summit.

The summit, which opens today, aims to place science, technology, innovation, and knowledge at the heart of government, education, society and industry. It promises to be a melting pot of ideas, uniting stakeholders from science councils, higher education institutions, government departments, the business sector and organised labour.

Together, they will strategise on how to harness the power of innovation for South Africa's inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development.

Kicking off the event, Lesufi will give a message of support, with Nzimande delivering the keynote address.

One of the highlights of the summit will be a high-level discussion titled, "Transforming Knowledge for South Africa's Future", led by former advisor to the Minister, Dr Derrick Swartz. The distinguished panel will feature renowned academics, including Professor Zeblon Vilakazi, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand; Professor Azwinndini Muronga, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Nelson Mandela University, and Professor Shireen Motala, the South African Research Chair for Teaching and Learning at the University of Johannesburg.

Key topics on the agenda include equity, diversity and inclusion in the research and innovation workforce, the role of science, technology, and innovation (STI) in green industrialisation, and strategies to engage youth in the STI space.

Adding a hands-on element to the event, an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge innovations aligned with the summit's theme will provide a glimpse into South Africa's bright future.

The summit will conclude with closing remarks by Science, Technology and Innovation Deputy Minister, Nomalungelo Gina.